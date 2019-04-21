|
Martha Jane Miller
VERMONT - Martha Jane Miller, 85, of Vermont, IL, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice in Joliet, IL.
She was born on August 6, 1933, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Clifford "Eph" and Katherine (Whitney) Mercer. She married Fred Miller on July 29, 1956, in Vermont. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2014.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles David Mercer and Whitney Mercer.
Martha was a 1951 graduate of VIT High School and a 1955 graduate of MacMurray College with a degree in Business Education. She taught at Dunlap Schools for one year. She then was teller at the Bank Of Cicero for several years before working at the Vermont State Bank for over 20 years.
Fred and Martha enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida. She enjoyed flower gardening and bird watching. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her golden retrievers.
Martha was an active member of the Chapter C PEO Sisterhood for 64 years.
She is survived by three sons, Kenneth (and Linda) Miller of Coal City, IL, Jeffrey Miller of Vermont and Clifford (and Charla) Miller of Vermont; three grandchildren, Michael (and Caitlynne) Miller, Jason (and Savanah Rea) Miller and Megan (and Matthew) McIlvane; five great-grandchildren, Journie Miller, Winnsor Miller, Mason McIlvane, Bennett Miller and Mila McIlvane; and a special friend of the family, Dee Andreas.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Vermont Christian Church. Pastor Tim Gilliland will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria, IL. Interment will be in the Vermont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vermont Christian Church Food Pantry.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019