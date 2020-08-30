1/1
Martha Kasebier
1938 - 2020
WASHINGTON - Martha Kasebier, 82, of Washington passed away at 4:06 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Martha was born on July 16, 1938, in Putnam County, TN, to the late Arvil and Mae Nell Thompson Robinson. She married William A. Kasebier Jr., and he preceded her in death in 2003.
Surviving are her daughters, Patty Petermann of Lakewood, WA, and Linda Kasebier of Springfield; her grandchildren Josh Petermann and Jessica Petermann; her great-grandson, Elon Hauglum; her twin sister, Margaret Lawrence; and her nieces and nephews.
Martha worked at Illinois Central College for many years, where she was a member of the Teamsters' Union. She later enjoyed working at Walmart until her recent retirement. Her one-of-a-kind personality and her love for family are a lasting legacy.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Martha's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
