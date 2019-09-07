Home

Martha M. Feldman


1921 - 2019
Martha M. Feldman Obituary
Martha M. Feldman
PEORIA - Martha M. Feldman, 98, of Peoria, IL, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Skylines.
She was born on March 30, 1921, to Henry and Magdalena Berchtold Burk in Tremont, IL. Martha married Alvin E. Feldman on August 17, 1940, in Peoria. They were married 69 years before Alvin passed on September 11, 2009.
She is survived by her son, Terry (Sheryl) Feldman of East Peoria; and daughter, Jeri Kay (David) Peters of Bloomington. Also surviving Martha are three grandchildren, Brad Feldman of Columbus, OH, Lori (Ronald) Spencer of Bloomington, IL, and Scott (Jamie) Peters of Normal, IL; and four great-grandchildren, Austin Peters, Jared Peters, Maggie Peters and Rylie Spencer.
Preceding her in death were her husband, two sisters and three brothers.
Martha was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria. She was a homemaker before becoming one of the founders of Feldman Printing, Inc., with her husband and son. The family operated the business for 45 years and she was the office manager and bookkeeper. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday September 10, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in East Peoria, IL. There will be a visitation one hour prior at the church. The committal service will be at Swan Lake Memory Garden at 2 p.m., later that afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church, Transitions Hospice or Apostolic Christian Skylines.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
