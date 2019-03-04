Martha "Marty" Macuk Vinovich

PEORIA - Martha "Marty" Macuk Vinovich, age 96, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 11:05 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, surrounded by her family.

Born December 28, 1922, in Barberton, OH, she was a daughter to Anthony and Dorothy (Yovonovich) Macuk. She married Daniel J. Vinovich in 1948 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2006.

Marty loved being a part of the Slivovich Club, going to garage sales and having her collectibles. She was a devout catholic who made family and faith the center of her world. Marty was known for her generous giving to charities and her unwavering support for the Democratic Party. She had an adventurous soul and will always be remembered as the kind, gentle and classy lady who loved handing out two dollar bills to family, friends and acquaintances. Marty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who was loved and cherished and whose stories will truly be missed.

Survivors include one son, Robert "Mister Vinnie" (Deanna) Vinovich; two grandchildren, Daniel (Lisa) Vinovich and Michelle (Tony) Vinovich Bohm; three great-grandsons, Robert (Michele) and Luke Bohm and Colton Vinovich; and great-great-grandson, Cruz Thompson; as well as numerous extended great-grandchildren.

Marty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel; daughter, Carol Ann Vinovich; sister, Mary Jane Macuk; and two brothers, Tommy and Georgie Macuk.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Franciscan Friars will officiate and burial of ashes will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in West Peoria.

Memorials in Marty's memory may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in the form of Masses.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019