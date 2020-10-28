Martha N. Sherwood
CHILLICOTHE - Martha N. Sherwood, 94, of Chillicothe, formerly of Princeville, passed away at 8:10 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Martha was born on January 12, 1926, in Oelwein, IA, the daughter of George L. and Julia (Robinson) Clark. She married Russell A. Sherwood on March 2, 1952. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1996.
Surviving are four children, Melanie Ann (Lloyd) Vancil of Lebanon, OR, George Russell (Suzi) Sherwood of Burlington, KY, Julia (Joe) Hyde of Princeville, IL, and Laura (Mark) Paskey of Liberty Township, OH; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Vancil, Scott (Kat) Vancil, Heather (Sean) Becker, Katherine Mullen, Martha (Nicholas) Randolph, Nathaniel (Valerie) Hyde, Sarah (Dayton) Winborn and Erika (Joshua) French; four great-grandchildren, Gavin and Jacob Hyde and Henry and Abigail Winborn; and one sister, Joan Provow of Pleasant Hill, IA.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Irene Cole, Margaret Mason and Julia Louise Dowd; and one brother, George T. Clark.
Martha worked at the former Peoria State Hospital until it closed. She then worked at Princeville High School to be closer to her children. She was an expert card player and enjoyed the game of bridge. She loved gardening, bird watching and spending time with her family.
Her graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Princeville Township Cemetery. Pastor Zach Waldis will officiate. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Akron-Princeville Fire and Rescue or Akron-Princeville Ambulance. Condolences may be left for Martha's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
