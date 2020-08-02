1/1
Martha "Betty" Nichols
FARMINGTON - Martha Elizabeth "Betty" (Sornson) Nichols, 88, of Farmington passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on November 23, 1931, in Oylphant, AR, to Charles and Irma (Davis) Sornson. They preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Gordon "Dale" Nichols, on July 31, 1947, in Bassett, AR. He preceded her in death in January of 2016.
Surviving are their children, Vernon Nichols, Kay Faralli, Rodney (Cathy) Nichols, Jimmy Nichols and Carol (Terry) Dicks, all of Farmington; sister, JoAnn Tippy; sister-in-law, Daisy Sornson; grandchildren, Angie Faralli, Gina Faralli, Trent (Kim) Dicks, Beth Nichols, David (Coral) Nichols, Brett (Courtney) Dicks, Scott Dicks and Chett (Calli) Dicks; great-grandchildren, Shelbey, Trista, Kylie, Tryce, Anna, Riley and Kerrigan; and her beloved cat, Tom.
Also preceding her in death were two brothers, Grant Sornson and Alden Sornson.
Betty retired young from the Hanna City Boys School to enjoy life with Dale. They went to country music shows and traveled on group trips to Branson, Nashville, and, most memorable, Hawaii. Sassy, opinionated and quick-witted, she loved to laugh, talk and debate with friends and family at her kitchen table. Betty was a good friend and neighbor, always willing to help out. She was devoted to her family, a born nurturer. She loved to read, made a mean chocolate pie and never lost her Southern accent.
A private graveside service will be held. A Facebook live-stream will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Farmington Rescue Squad or the Farmington Food pantry.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
