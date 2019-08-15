Home

Martha Platis Obituary
Martha Platis
MORTON – Martha J. Platis, 78, of Morton, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Aperion Care Peoria Heights.
Martha was born on September 7, 1940, in Peoria, Ill., to Henry and LouOra (Campbell) Binkele. She married Gherel E. Platis on February 11, 1983, in Morton, Ill. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Chris (Alan) Pankratz of Hobbs, N.M; one son, Scott Boatz of Pekin; three step-daughters, Crystal (Al) Probyn of Peoria, Kimberly Mitchell of Washburn, Tenn., and Katrina (Dave) Lakin of Pekin; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by both parents, two sons, two brothers, and two sisters.
Martha started her art career in Champaign, Ill., as a Surgical Artist at the University of Veterinary Medicine. When family moved back to Morton, she was a Draftsman at CDI, and finally, a Key Liner at Dynamic Graphics, in Peoria. Later in life, she took art classes at ICC and enjoyed oil painting in her leisure time.
Martha was a member of the Morton Community United Church of Christ, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, with Pastor Leah Kabira officiating. Visitation will also be held at the church from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be held at Hirstein Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to or .
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
