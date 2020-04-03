|
Martha "Marty" Young
DUNLAP—Martha "Marty" Holbrook Young (née Biederbeck), 85, passed away at 9:56 a.m. on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Manor Court of Peoria. She had been under hospice care since late November.
She was born October 24, 1934, in Peoria to Raymond and Irene (Roggensack) Biederbeck. She married Richard P. Holbrook in 1958; he preceded her in death in 1988. Marty was preceded in death by her parents and her second husband Dickson S. Young in 2015. Her only child, Christopher E. Holbrook, preceded her in death in 2018. One sister, Carole Malpede, preceded her in death in 2013.
She is survived by four sisters: Mary Vosberg of Peoria; Janet (Joe) Green of Evanston, IL; Susan (Bill) Brayshaw of Denver, CO; and Karen (Dan) Grow of Charlotte, NC; and twenty-two nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three stepsons: Gregg Young of Midland, MI; William (Mary) Young of Davis, CA; and Christopher (Anita Hagerman) Young of St. Louis, MO; and eight step-grandchildren. Susanne Nestory, of Peoria, IL , longtime partner of Christopher Holbrook, also survives.
Marty was active in the Junior League of Peoria. Having joined in 1969, she served as president from 1975–76. She was on the board of directors of the Heart of Illinois United Way for a number of years. She was employed by the Peoria Park District as coordinator of Recreational Services for Senior Citizens from 1977–80. She was also employed by the American Cancer Society of Peoria.
She was a member of The Book Club of Canton, IL, for more than fifty years. She loved reading The New Yorker magazine and The New York Times, interior decorating, antiques, thrift shopping, entertaining, cooking and spending time with friends and family.
A Celebration of her Life scheduled for May 17, 2020, has been cancelled, and a graveside remembrance has been postponed. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial donations can be made to The Estate of Christopher E. Holbrook, PNC Bank, Account No. 4687688283, 1411 W. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria, IL 61604; or to Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 N. Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
