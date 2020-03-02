|
|
Martin E. "Marty" Grebner
METAMORA - Martin E. "Marty" Grebner, 88, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 4:55 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
He was born on November 11, 1931, in Peoria, IL, to Edmund Joseph and Anna J. (Nauman) Grebner. He married Freida Lorrine Gaetz on June 4, 1976, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora.
Surviving are his wife, Freida of Metamora; sons, Terry (Cheryl) Fandel and Thomas Lee (Jan) Fandel, both of Metamora; grandchildren, Josh (Cecilia) Fandel, Zachary Fandel, Morgan (Chase) Dalpiaz and Emalee Fandel; two great-grandsons; six step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lucille Grebner of East Peoria, Barbara Abel of Metamora, James (Karen) Grebner of Romeoville, IL, William (Mary Jo) Grebner of Germantown Hills, Ralph Grebner of East Peoria and Rosemary (Larry) Christ of Lowpoint, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harlan Grebner; and sister, Helen Best.
Marty was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked in the Inspections Department at Caterpillar Tractor Company for 40 years. Marty was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Lady of our Sorrows Council 3060, and American Legion Post 89 in Metamora. He enjoyed Metamora Township High School football, Cubs baseball, gardening and traveling.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Vien Van Do and Deacon Rob Heiple officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with visitation to follow from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora, with military rites accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Emergency 116 Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 36, Metamora, IL 61548; or the Metamora Football Program, c/o MTHS, 101 West Madison Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020