Martin F. Krutke
HUDSON - Martin F. Krutke, 67, of Hudson passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Church in Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church, W.D. Boyce Cache Lake Camp or Parkinson's Foundation.
He is survived by his wife, Cassy of Bloomington; a daughter, Hetta (Patrick) Kruse of Bloomington; two sons, Johnathon (Jessica) Krutke of East Peoria and Zach (Robin) Krutke of Congerville; seven grandchildren; two brothers; and three sisters.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019