Martin Fahnestock
PEORIA - Martin Delmar Fahnestock, 71, of Peoria left this world at 8:48 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born in Peoria on September 15, 1947, to Gordon Everett and Shirley (Moore) Fahnestock.
He is survived by two sisters, Phyllis White and Lori Fahnestock; four children, Felicia Bowen, Lisa Holt, Kelsey Fahnestock and Ryne MacBride; and close friend, Piper Smallwood; as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gordon E. Fahnestock Jr.; nephews, Benjamin Huddleston and Gordon E. Fahnestock III; and lifelong friend, Veral "Butch" Boken Jr.
He was a kind man with a good heart, layered under a lifelong mischievous streak. Though he spent his fair share of time stuck in place, he preferred to let the wind take him across the country at a whim. Marty always came back for the important things, eventually settling in Peoria again for good. He was known for being able to charm any animal or machine if you gave him enough time, and would do anything for someone who needed it if he was able.
His funeral will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the service.
The family would like to thank those who took the time to care for Martin throughout his illness, especially the excellent staff at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help offset expenses.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 6 to July 8, 2019