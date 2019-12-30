|
Marvin A. Schmidgall
EUREKA - Marvin A. Schmidgall, 92, of Eureka passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Marvin was born on January 2, 1927, in Morton to Otto and Lydia (Carius) Schmidgall. He married Dorothy Hodel on November 26, 1950, in Roanoke. She survives.
Marvin is also survived by his children, Paul (Kris) Schmidgall of Washington, Ill., Kary (Mike) Schmidgall of Eureka, Mike (Dianne) Schmidgall of Eureka, Mark (Lisa) Schmidgall of Roanoke and Jayne (Dwayne) Schock of Elgin, Ill.; 19 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Harold; and two great-grandchildren.
Marvin was a farmer in Tazewell County for all of his life.
He was a member of Eureka Apostolic Christian Church, where he served as a minister for 32 years.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Eureka Apostolic Christian Church, with church ministers officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Goodfield Fellowship Hall, and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Roanoke Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Marvin's family would like to thank the staff at Eureka Apostolic Christian Home for their loving care during his years of residence.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020