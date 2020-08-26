1/1
Marvin A. Shipley
1939 - 2020
EASTON - Marvin A. Shipley, 81, of Platteville, Wisconsin, formerly of Easton, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Edenbrook of Platteville.
Melby Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Due to Covid-19, the family will be having a celebration of life at a later date. You can mail memorials to the Marvin A. Shipley Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI, 53818, and you can enter online condolences at www.melbyfh.com.
Marvin was born on March 1, 1939, in Carlinville, Illinois, the son of Rev. Lloyd A. and Vivian (Evans) Shipley. He graduated from Easton Community High School in Easton, IL, in 1957. On June 18, 1960, he married Linda Phyllis Dobbs at the Central City Baptist Church in Central City, IL. Marvin earned both Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
The first part of Marvin's career was teaching math, earth science and chemistry. He had a great love for children and watching them grow and learn. The second half of his career was serving teachers through IEA, SDEA and WEA/SWEA. He frequently said his job was to "afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted."
Some other passions included storytelling and singing. He was a member of the Platteville Chorale and sang in several other chorale groups and church choirs over the years. He also enjoyed entertaining visitors (especially family), spending time in the outdoors, RV camping trips (often with his grandkids), touring Door County and tormenting his office mates by starting the holiday season early, playing Christmas music in July.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Phyllis; two sons, Kirk (Janet) Shipley and Eric (Charlotte Easterling) Shipley; two grandchildren, Emma and Garrett Shipley; sister, Cinda (Mark) Amaral; brother, Mark Shipley; sisters-in-law, Audrey Henly and Vera Sue Komar; and brother-in-law, Grady Dobbs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Kaye Shipley.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melby Funeral Home
1245 N. Water St.
Platteville, WI 53818
(608) 348-2121
