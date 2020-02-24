|
Marvin E. Musser
PEKIN - Marvin Eugene Musser, 69, of Pekin passed away at 4:05 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on September 22, 1950, in Pekin to Earl Warren and Betty Jane (Cross) Musser.
Marvin is survived by his parents; one daughter, Katie (Zach) Meyers of Pekin; two sons, Andy Musser of Sarasota, FL, and Joel (Medina) Musser of South Pekin; nine grandchildren, Lynlee Meyers, Mackenzie, Hayden, Alyssa, Zoey Musser and Tyce Hart, Skylr Redding, Taelor and Payton Musser; and one sister, Charissa (Mike) Birkmeier of Pekin.
Marvin worked as an Associate at Walmart for more than 10 years, and also served as their Santa Claus. He had also worked at Peoria Siding and Company for several years.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing the guitar and rock & roll music. He had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy of Peoria, 240 W. Jefferson Ave. #301, Peoria, IL 61602; or TAPS, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020