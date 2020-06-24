Marvin Harlan
PEKIN - Marvin "Maury" M. Harlan, 87, of Pekin, formerly of Elmwood, passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on September 14, 1932, to George and Luvena (Prather) Harlan in Salisbury, MO. He married Betty Lou Mea on October 19, 1955, in Moberly, MO. She preceded him in death on February 17, 2011.
He is survived by three children, Diana (Dave) Hall of Elmwood, David (Kelly) Harlan of Washington and Dana (Mark) Johnson of Minonk; one daughter-in-law, Lorraine Gauthier; his special friend, Marge Everett; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Dan Harlan; and one brother, Melvin Harlan.
Maury retired from MAPCO and spent most of his working years in the propane industry. He served in the army and was a member of the American Legion. He was a lifetime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and many years as a member of the Maple Lane Country Club, spending time golfing with family and friends. Maury also served on the Elmwood Education Board, Elmwood Boosters and a Trustee of the Elmwood Township. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal and NASCAR fan.
A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Elmwood. If you would like to pay your final respects, please line the streets of Main and Magnolia in Elmwood for the funeral procession to Elmwood Township Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.