Marvin Hill
PEORIA -- Marvin "Jack" Hill at age 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 27 2019 in his home surrounded by Love.
He was born in July of 1948 in Peoria, IL to Marvin W. Hill and Betty Jane (Block) Hill.
Together for 31 years, he married his wife Faye A. (Curry) Hill on a beautiful June Day.
Proceeded in death by his parents Marvin and Betty, brother-in-law Jesse Paul Curry, and sister-in-law Patricia Ring and 1 grandson Julius and 1 great grandson Lucas.
Survived by his wife Faye (Curry) Hill, Sister Sue (David) Pleasant of Peoria, daughters Janell Hill and Kelly Rodriguez of Baytown, TX, Teri (Chuck) Steffen of Mackinaw, IL.Jackie (Trevor) Selle of Peoria, Andrea Kirkham of West Unity, OH, Diane (Ken) Morris of Metamora IL, Cheri (Chuck) Miler of Defiance, OH, his loved like a son nephew Christopher Semonski of Morton, IL.21 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Also surviving are his Curry Brothers and Sisters brought into his life by his loving wife, along with many nieces and nephews.
Jack was a member of Local Labor Union 165 spending many years working for Mel Allen Construction up until he retired. Later he worked with Brian Allen Construction.
Jack was a caring man always looking out for those he loved. He was a great teacher full of knowledge that he enjoyed sharing with others.
Jack never knew a stranger, whether it is playing cards, enjoying the outdoors or just drinking his coffee, he enjoyed doing it with others.
Jack's strong presence in our lives will always be with us, we will forever hear his voice giving "his advice". His wisdom will never leave us. He will be greatly missed by all.
He would say "Pull up a chair kid, and sit down awhile"
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for Jack at Peoria Skeet and Trap in Spring Bay, IL on April 20 2019, from 2 to 6 pm.
Any memorials can be made to a in Jacks name.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019