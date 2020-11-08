Marvin Lee Zears II

PEORIA - Marvin Lee Zears II, 57 years old, finished the struggles of this life on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, near 7:30 p.m. at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. He laid down his shell and is now not only at Home with the Lord, he is celebrating with all those he has loved and missed.

Marvin was born on July 8, 1963, in Peoria, IL, to Marvin Lee Zears I and Linda (Van Dyke) Zears. He is the father of two strong sons, Marvin III (Amber), parents of his grandsons, of Chillicothe, IL, and Maurice (Makayla) of Peoria, IL; and the joy of his life, his three grandsons, Damian, Sylus and Asher Zears.

Waiting for him when he arrived were his father and maternal and paternal grandparents. He leaves behind his mother; his sister, Michelle Campbell (Don Sears) of Peoria; brother, Zach Zears of Anchorage, AK; uncle, Russell Zears II of Peoria; his two nieces and a nephew; along with aunts, uncles and cousins, to many of whom he was a favorite.

A 1980 graduate of Metamora High School, Marvin had a gift of engaging others, which led to a career in sales for various building material companies, including Amerhart, Capitol Group and Edward Hines. Later, he relished engaging with people and hearing their stories as a driver on the night shift for Uber and various cab companies in Peoria. Fishing was a passion passed on from his father to him and now to his sons, as well as the tradition of a fish fry. His hopes as a lifelong Dodger fan were finally realized this October when they took the World Series for the first time since 1988. Most of all, Marvin loved his family.

Honoring his requests, Marvin will be cremated and his ashes scattered at his favorite fishing hole. He also asked there be no funeral. A gathering of immediate family and a few close friends will be held in his honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store