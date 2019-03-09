Home

PRINCEVILLE - Marvin Richard Donsbach, 67, of Princeville passed away at 1:42 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Marvin's funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Princeville. Fr. Patrick Henehan will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. A Rosary service will be at 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Cemetery in Princeville.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019
