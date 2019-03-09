|
Marvin R. Donsbach
PRINCEVILLE - Marvin Richard Donsbach, 67, of Princeville passed away at 1:42 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Marvin's funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Princeville. Fr. Patrick Henehan will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. A Rosary service will be at 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Cemetery in Princeville.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Marvin's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019