Marvin "Butch" R. Gerard
BRADFORD - Marvin "Butch" R. Gerard, 63, of Bradford, IL, died at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home in rural Bradford.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Bradford, IL. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Camp Grove, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615-1362.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019