Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
217 E Main St
Bradford, IL 61421
(866) 699-7711
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
217 E Main St
Bradford, IL 61421
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery
Camp Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Gerard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin R. "Butch" Gerard


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin R. "Butch" Gerard Obituary
Marvin "Butch" R. Gerard
BRADFORD - Marvin "Butch" R. Gerard, 63, of Bradford, IL, died at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home in rural Bradford.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Bradford, IL. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Camp Grove, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615-1362.
Online condolences may be sent at www.grant-johnsonfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now