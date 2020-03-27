|
Marvis Smith
CANTON -- Marvis L. Smith, 96, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on October 18, 1923, in Cherokee County, Kansas, to Floyd and Fern (Cale) Spriggs. They preceded her in death.
She married Tony Ferro on May 17, 1945. He preceded her in death on May 9, 1984. She later married James Smith and he also preceded her in death on November 22, 2006.
Survivors include one son James (Peggy) Ferro of Summerville, S.C., one daughter, LouAnn (the late Robert) Delost of Farmington and one sister Roberta Mahany of Canton.
Also surviving are two stepsons, David (Dana) Smith, Charles (Sheri) Smith of Canton; four grandchildren, Jeff (Tracy) Delost of Norris, Jennifer (James) Mies of Dunlap, Beth (Gary) Ferro-Nace of Wilmington, N.C., Kim (Danny) Ray of Charleston, S.C.; three stepgrandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Michelle (Mike) Bair of Canton, Scott (Sherrie) Smith of Georgetown, TX; four great-grandchildren, Anthony J. and Izabella Delost, Rachel and Marshall Mies; six stepgreat-grandchildren, Truett Smith, Maegan Vardo, Shelby Smith, Emily (Randall) Koch, Ashlee (Clinton) Shaffer, Halle Bair; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kolton Koch and Kason Koch.
Also preceding her in death is one stepgreat-great-grandchild, Kaden Koch.
Marvis graduated from Belleville Township High School in 1940. She earned a Bachelors and Master's degree in education from Western Illinois University in Macomb. She taught in Kansas, Farmington and Canton teaching for 29½ years all together.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Canton and was an over 60-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Marvis was a loving mother and grandmother to all he children and grandchildren.
A private graveside service is to be held at the Oak-Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. This service will be live streamed via the Oaks-Hines Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1 pm on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton has been entrusted with services.
Memorials may be made to her church or to the Salvation Army.
