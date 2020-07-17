Marwood Harry Rowe
CREVE COEUR -- Marwood Harry Rowe, 87, of Creve Coeur passed away at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin.
His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur, officiated by Pastor Chuck Tate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 4722 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, Ill. 61614.
To view his full obituary or to express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
