Marwood Harry Rowe
1933 - 2020
CREVE COEUR -- Marwood Harry Rowe, 87, of Creve Coeur passed away at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin.
His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur, officiated by Pastor Chuck Tate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 4722 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, Ill. 61614.
To view his full obituary or to express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
3096943322
