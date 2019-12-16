|
|
Mary A. Heppner
PEORIA — Mary A. Heppner, age 71, of Tomahawk, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Mary was born in Peoria, IL, on August 30, 1948, to the late Terrance and Winefred (Bowers) Sullivan. She was married to Jack Heppner on September 16, 1983; he survives.
Mary grew up in Peoria, IL and attended Limestone Community High School in Bartonville, IL. She enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping. Above all, Mary cherished time spent with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Heppner of Tomahawk; 2 sons, Robert (Christie) Davis, of Sherrard, IL, and Joel Kelley, of Peoria, IL; 1 daughter, Angela Davis, of Poynette, WI; 1 daughter-in-law, Jackie (Nathan) Brown, of Resaca, GA; 2 brothers, George "Bud" (Marilyn) Sullivan, of Bartonville, IL, and Terry (Celeste) Sullivan, of Chicago, IL; 1 sister, Judy (Dewey) King, of Elmwood, IL; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Kim (Mike) Teal; 1 son, Jeremy; and 3 brothers, Tom, Mark, and Kevin Sullivan.
Funeral services for Mary Heppner will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 5:00 PM, at Generations Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation from 4:00 PM until the time of services at 5:00 PM. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Mary's obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019