|
|
Mary A. Lane
PEORIA - Mary Lane, 79, of Peoria, IL, passed at 8:31 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Atlanta, GA.
Mary is survived by 3 children, Christopher (Lisa) Lane of Valencia, CA, Michael (Gayle) Lane of Columbus, OH, and Lori (Garry) Robinson of Atlanta, GA; 16 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Georgia Thomas, a special cousin.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and 2 children, Ricky and Cheryl.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Rising Sun Christian Church, with a visitation at 11 a.m. Pastor John Gibson will officiate.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019