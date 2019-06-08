Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Lane


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary A. Lane Obituary
Mary A. Lane
PEORIA - Mary Lane, 79, of Peoria, IL, passed at 8:31 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Atlanta, GA.
Mary is survived by 3 children, Christopher (Lisa) Lane of Valencia, CA, Michael (Gayle) Lane of Columbus, OH, and Lori (Garry) Robinson of Atlanta, GA; 16 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Georgia Thomas, a special cousin.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and 2 children, Ricky and Cheryl.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Rising Sun Christian Church, with a visitation at 11 a.m. Pastor John Gibson will officiate.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now