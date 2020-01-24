Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Stout


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Stout Obituary
Mary A. Stout
MAHOMET - Mary A. Stout, 83, of Mahomet, IL and formerly of Pekin, IL passed away at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign, IL.
She was born on December 25, 1936 in Minneapolis, MN to James and Lelia (Sweet) Harris. She married David Stout on August 31, 1957.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are: one son, Steve Stout of Los Angeles, Ca; one daughter, Jill Butcher of Mahomet, IL; two granddaughters, Sara and Anna Butcher; two sisters, Helen (Todd) Keck of Mesa, AZ and Betty (Larry) Collier of Groveland, IL.
Mary graduated from Pekin High School in 1954. She retired from Pekin Hospital as Director of Volunteers.
Mary was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Pekin Women's Club and Pekin Hospital League. She and Dave enjoyed playing golf and many summers in Minnesota with their children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Cremation will be accorded with a memorial service and inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery to take place in the spring. Mary's arrangements have been entrusted to Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society or the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -