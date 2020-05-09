|
|
Mary Ada Roodhouse
WASHINGTON - Mary Ada Roodhouse, 85, of Washington, IL went to heaven on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1935 to Chester and Lillian (Yahnke) Petty in Kewanee, Illinois.
Surviving are one daughter Pamela (Kevin) Sheehan of Germantown Hills, one daughter-in-law Jeanette Roodhouse of Roanoke, one brother Larry (Sue) Petty of Kewanee, 6 grandchildren Clinton (Alexia), Petra (Claire), Lyndsay, Brandon (Ashley), Jessica and James Wesley, and six great grandchildren Kamron, Landon, Kayden, Autumn, Aleeya and Zander. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son James Todd Roodhouse and one daughter Deborah Lynn Miller.
She retired as head baker from the Kroger Company after 25 years.
Mary will be remembered by her lovely spirit and was especially known for her kindness and intense love for her family. She was truly an Angel on Earth and touched many lives, including her friends at Leisure Acres. She loved to fish and to play cards, to celebrate holidays and birthdays with her family and to generously 'slip a twenty' to her grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of her son, memorials may to given to ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 West Huron Street, #4003, Chicago IL 60654 with a notation that the funds be used in the Peoria Area. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 9 to May 11, 2020