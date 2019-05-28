|
|
Mary Alice Kuntz
MACKINAW - Mary Alice Kuntz, 81, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away at home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 8, 1938, at St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington, IL, to Carl and Bernice (Peterson) Goodlick. Mary Alice graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1956. She married James L. Golden of Mackinaw in 1958. He survives. They had one daughter, Kris (Jay) Schmidgall, and she survives of Mackinaw. She later married David H. Kuntz of Peoria, and they had one daughter, Sara (Brandon) Stokes, and she survives of Washington. Angie (John) Yeater was like a third daughter to Mary and was such an important part of her life for so many years. Mary was blessed with two grandchildren, Jack Schmidgall and Mason Stokes. They were the total light and loves of her life. She said many times that she loved her girls so much that when she was told she was going to be a Grandma, she worried she wouldn't have enough love in her heart. She certainly did and it grew more and more every day for her little men.
Mary Alice is also survived by her siblings, Judy Kumpf of Hopedale, Richard (Jan) Goodlick of Pekin and Wilma (Ray) Garber of Pekin. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Dina Kuntz of Santa Fe, NM; and three step-children, Jana (Jeff) Schechter of Texas, Tammy Winstead of Florida and Steve Kuntz of Kissimmee, FL. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Robert Alt; her brother, Larry Goodlick; and her brother-in-law, Dale Kumpf. Mary Alice had many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
After graduating from high school, Mary began her 42-year career at Caterpillar. She worked in several departments and retired from Marketing G.O. in the Administration Building.
Visitation will be held at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw on Thursday, May 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a short fellowship service immediately following.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mary to TAPS Animal Shelter, Schramm School in Pekin or Illinois.
