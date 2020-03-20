|
Mary Alice Strodel
PEORIA - Mary Alice Shonkwiler Strodel passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Peoria, IL. She was 89.
Born February 6, 1931 in Monticello, IL to Mary Dickey and Robert P. Shonkwiler, she was a graduate of Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, where she was a member of the Delta, Delta, Delta sorority.
Mary Alice (Shonkwiler) married Robert C. Strodel on June 17, 1956 in Monticello, IL. She is survived by her three daughters: Julie (Strodel) Olson of Wilmette, IL, Lindy Strodel of Tinley Park, IL, and Sally (Strodel) Kenote of North Bethesda, MD; plus three granddaughters: Kathryn Olson (Vancouver, Canada), Lindsey Olson (New York, NY) and Taylor Munn (North Bethesda, MD).
Mary Alice was known for her infectious laugh and smile and was actively involved in many community groups. An avid gardener, Mary Alice was active in the Peoria Garden Society; she served many years on the United Way Advisory Board; she was a founding member of the Salvation Army Fashion Show which raised substantial funds that went back into the Peoria Community; she was part of the Symphony Guild's Puppet Troupe which entertained children all over Central Illinois; and she was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church for many years where she was on the Women's Guild and a member of the Hand Bell Choir. A former school teacher, she also loved reading to the children in Peoria's Inner-City Schools.
Mary Alice Strodel was preceded in death by her parents Mary D. and Robert P. Shonkwiler, her sister Suzanne Shonkwiler Olds, her brother the Honorable Judge John P. Shonkwiler, and her husband Robert C. Strodel.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church (3601 N. North Street, Peoria, IL 61604) or Wildlife Prairie Park (3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City, IL 60536).
A celebration of Mary Alice's life will be held in the future.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020