Mary Ann Breitbarth
METAMORA - Mary Ann Breitbarth, 89, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
The daughter of Alois and Oliva (Schwenk) Alig, she married William Breitbarth on December 31, 1955, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Peoria. He passed away on March 31, 1991.
She is survived by one daughter, Rita (Tom) Adams of Metamora; eight sons, David of West Peoria, Warren (Bonnie) of Dunlap, Alan (Terri) of Eureka, Mark (Geri) of Allison Park, PA, Jim (Sara) of Crossville, TN, John (Jill) of Indian River, MI, Curt (Ellen) of Metamora and Thomas (Cynthia Wang) of Reston, VA; nineteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Colman and Kenneth Alig.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Browns Business College and worked for a time as a secretary at Standard Oil Company. She then became a homemaker and was very active in her church and St. Mary's School. She also worked for Metamora Pharmacy from 1991-2005.
Mary Ann was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Metamora Woman's Club, earning their Woman of the Year award in 2011. A 33-year breast cancer survivor, she supported all things pink and volunteered for the American Cancer Society's Road to Recovery program. She loved her family deeply and was always happiest when she was feeding people or holding a baby.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora, with Father Greg Jozefiak officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with visitation to follow from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary's School, 415 West Chatham Street, Metamora, IL 61548; or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 10 to June 12, 2019