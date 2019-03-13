|
Mary Ann Budke
MANITO - Mary Ann Budke, 87, of Manito passed away at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born Feb. 3, 1932, in Easton to Noel Ivan and Frances Winifred (Stevens) Tomlin, she married Raymond Burget on Sept. 26, 1948, in New Holland. He died on May 29, 1964, in Springfield. She later married Wayne C. Budke on Dec. 31, 1964, in Mason County. He died on Jan. 18, 1986, in Peoria.
She also was preceded in death by two sons, Glen Burget and Kevin Burget; one daughter, Ruth Cooper; two grandsons, Luke Busch and Landon Burget; and two brothers, David Tomlin and John Tomlin.
Surviving are three daughters, Dana (Andy) Busch of Mahomet, Stacy (Mike) Burks of Pekin and Gail (Randy) Watson of Green Valley; one son, Wayne C. "Chris" Budke Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; one sister, Phyllis Baker of Warrenville; and three brothers, Richard "Dick" (Alma) Tomlin of Athens, Ala., Paul "Mick" (Janice) Tomlin of Easton and Denis (Donna) Tomlin of Lakewood, Calif.
She was a graduate of Illinois State University with her Bachelor's Degree in Speech Pathology in 1971 and her Master's Degree from there in 2000. Ann was a speech pathologist for 34 years, retiring from Hartsburg-Emden Community Unit School District 21 in 2002. She was a member of the National, Illinois and Mason County Retired Teachers Associations.
Ann was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed reading. She was a member of the Mason County Home Extension and a Master Gardener.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Manito, where she was a longtime church organist.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manito. The Rev. Matthew C. Berndt will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, and also from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral. Private inurnment will be in Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ruth Cooper Research Fund (for Ehlers-Danlos Research) established at Morton Community Bank.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019