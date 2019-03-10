|
Mary Ann Clauser
PEORIA - Mary Ann (Litwiller) Clauser, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, after a short illness on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, with her family at her side.
Mary was born on May 7, 1933, in Hopedale, Illinois, the son of John W. and Anna Kauffmann Litwiller. She married Marlowe Clauser on March 28, 1957, in Green Valley, Illinois.
Mary graduated Methodist School of Nursing in 1956 and obtained her Bachelors of Science in 1979. She worked for Methodist Hospital for over 20 years. After leaving Methodist, she worked for Dr. Thomas Gorsuch for four years and then decided to go into geriatric nursing for the rest of her career at facilities including Proctor Home, Fondulac Home and Lutheran Home. She also taught classroom and clinical Certified Nursing assistants. She was a dedicated nurse and touched many lives during her 55-year career.
Mary enjoyed gardening and walking and spending time with her family. She called Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria, Illinois, her church home for over 50 years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Anna Kauffmann Litwiller; and four brothers, Lorin, Clarence, Ben and Chris Litwiller; as well as her sister, Anna Faye Rosendale.
She is survived by Marlowe, her husband, age 88; children, Paula (Mike) Williams of New Mexico, Dawn (Rod) Crow of Wisconsin and Marcia Blandford of Texas; 9 grandchildren, Jonathan, Adam (Margaret), Joshua (Lauren), David (Megan), Rebekah (Joe), Phillip (Kayla), Benjamin, Danielle and Stephen ; 6 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Herb, Jim (Sandy) and Willard (Lynn) Litwiller; and her in-laws, nieces, nephews and many long-time friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 State Route 91, Peoria, Illinois. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Grace Presbyterian Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019