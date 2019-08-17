|
|
Mary Ann Deltoro
EAST PEORIA - Mary Ann Deltoro, 69, of East Peoria passed away at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on October 30, 1949, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Everett and Mary Ellen Wheeler Dobbs. She married Jose Deltoro.
Mary Ann is survived by two daughters, Julie Penn of East Peoria and Mary (Eric) Holmes of East Peoria; two sons, Kenny (Stacey) Callear of East Peoria and Jose Deltoro of East Peoria; twenty grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa Dobbs of East Peoria and Rosemary Burnett of Peoria; and one brother, Everett Dobbs of Dallas, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Margaret Burnett; one son, John Burnett Sr.; and three great-grandchildren, Zachary Jr., Lukas and Faith.
Mary Ann was a hairdresser throughout her career, working at several shops in the Peoria area, along with being a caretaker to several people.
She was very passionate about her family and her faith.
She was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Father Thaddeus Tran will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to Jose Deltoro.
To view Mary Ann's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019