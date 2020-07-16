Mary Ann Ekena

PEORIA - Mary Ann (Capron) Ekena, 86, daughter of Dora and Lloyd Capron (deceased), passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, MO.

She was born on February 20, 1934, in Peoria, IL, and lived for many years in Normal, IL, before moving to Decatur.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Carla (Jim) Christensen; son, Kim (Lori) Ekena; sister, Jean Monroe; her grandchildren, Andrew (Keith Hollenkamp) Christensen, Taylor Ekena, Mackenzie (Andrew) Mills and Erik Christensen; and great-grandchildren, Atlee and Parker Mills.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Ekena; and siblings, Lyle Capron and Marjorie (Capron) Stephan.

Mary Ann, a 1952 graduate of Farmington High School, married Carl on September 27, 1952, in Chandler, AZ. She and Carl lived in Arizona and California while Carl served in the Air Force. Mary Ann worked for Neil B. McGinnis Implement Co. in Arizone; the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. in California; and, after they returned to the Midwest, she worked for Illinois Bell in Peoria. When Carl's work took them to Normal, IL, she worked as a secretary for Community Unit School District No. 5 and retired after 27 years of service.

In retirement, Mary Ann kept a very active schedule doing all of her favorite things: playing cards, golfing, fishing, playing bingo and spending time with her grandchildren. From October through April, she was a snowbird in sunny Florida, where she became an active member of the Cape Coral First United Methodist Church. At CCFUMC, she and Carl volunteered for mission work in Haiti and spent 12 years raising funds to donate to the Haiti mission by cooking meals at the church once per week for 125-140 people.

In 2015, Mary Ann moved to the Primrose Retirement Community in Decatur, where she extended her circle of friends, found new card-playing buddies and spent much of her free time becoming an expert quilter.

Mary Ann's memorial service is Monday, July 20, at 1 p.m. at New Day Community Church in Decatur. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are recommended.

The Ekena family would like to thank the Decatur medical community and Dr. Benjamin Esparaz, Dr. Scott Bilyeu and Dr. David Sager (Des Plaines) for the care that they provided these past many years.

Thank you also to St. Louis Cremation and Stephen Lane for their kind support with out-of-state cremation services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Day Community Church, 4191 Greenswitch Road, Decatur, IL 62526.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store