Mary Ann Holm
WASHBURN — Mary Ann Holm, 89, of Morton, formerly of Washburn, passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019, at 8:47 a.m. at the Villas of Holly Brook, Morton.
Visitation will be Saturday June 15, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Washburn. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Fr. Greg Jozekiak will officiate. Burial will follow at Linn-Mount Vernon Cemetery, Washburn. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ann was born November 16, 1929, in Ottawa, IL, to Edmund and Catherine (Halm) Dougherty. She married Harold "Butch" Holm on June 25, 1949, in Ottawa, IL. He preceded her in death on December 3, 1986.
Surviving are her children, LeAnn (Robert) Personett of Morton, and Terry (Sandy) Holm of Greensboro, GA; five grandchildren, Jeffrey (Margaret) Holm, Kara (Jimmy) Erste, Julie (Dave) Yeager, Adam (Britt) Personett, Alexa Personett (Peter Spittler); three great-grandchildren; one sister, Rita Petersen of Spokane, WA; and one brother, Bill Dougherty of Lisle. Her parents; one sister, Jean Leonard; and two brothers, McGee and Joe Dougherty, preceded her in death.
She was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Church, Washburn, and its Altar and Rosary Society until 2018, when she moved to Morton and became a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Mary Ann worked as a cook at the Lowpoint-Washburn High School for many years, and later became a secretary/administrative assistant at Winkler Construction in Washburn until her retirement.
She will be remembered for her knitting, making Christmas stockings for everyone, and taking bus trips with her grandchildren and friends. Mary Ann was a great cook and baker, making many different kinds of cookies and candies at Christmas for friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church, Metamora; Blessed Sacrament, Morton; or Taps Animal Shelter, Pekin.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 13 to June 15, 2019