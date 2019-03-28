|
Mary Ann Keys
Mary Ann Kerrigan Keys, 88, of Metamora, formerly of Washington, passed away at 6:17pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Snyder Village in Metamora.
Mary Ann was born April 26, 1930 in Minonk to Dominick and Lucille Hindert Kerrigan. She married Gerald H. Keys on April 24, 1954; he preceded her in death in 2001.
Surviving are two sons, David (Terri) Keys of Morton and Kevin (Michele) Keys of Texarkana, AR; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and one sister, Janet Youngman of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jane Frances.
She graduated from Pontiac High School in 1948 and moved to Peoria, where she was employed by CEFCU until her marriage. She and Gerald lived in York, PA for 13 years before returning to Illinois, settling in Washington in 1967.
A funeral Mass will be at 11:00am Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Mary Ann's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019