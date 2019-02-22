|
Mary Ann Kunkel
PEORIA - Mary Ann Kunkel, 81, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Hopedale Medical Complex after a short battle with cancer.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1938 in Peoria, IL to Charles N. and Sadie Pearl (Tolan) Schneider. She married Roger L. Kunkel on Dec. 20, 1959 in Washburn, IL. He passed away on Nov. 10, 2010.
Surviving are children Mark R. Kunkel of Bloomington and Sharon A. Murphy of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary Ann graduated from Illinois State University with her bachelor's degree in elementary education. She was a payroll clerk for 12 years at McLean County Unit #5. Mary Ann attended Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington and Minier Christian Church. She volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington, belonged to a sewing group, and enjoyed traveling.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of her service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Linn-Mount Vernon Cemetery in Washburn. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Minier Christian Church, 405 East Stringtown Road, Minier, IL 61759 or Hopedale Medical Complex, 107 Tremont Street, Hopedale, IL 61747. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019