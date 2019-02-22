Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kunkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Kunkel


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Kunkel Obituary
Mary Ann Kunkel
PEORIA - Mary Ann Kunkel, 81, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Hopedale Medical Complex after a short battle with cancer.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1938 in Peoria, IL to Charles N. and Sadie Pearl (Tolan) Schneider. She married Roger L. Kunkel on Dec. 20, 1959 in Washburn, IL. He passed away on Nov. 10, 2010.
Surviving are children Mark R. Kunkel of Bloomington and Sharon A. Murphy of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary Ann graduated from Illinois State University with her bachelor's degree in elementary education. She was a payroll clerk for 12 years at McLean County Unit #5. Mary Ann attended Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington and Minier Christian Church. She volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington, belonged to a sewing group, and enjoyed traveling.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of her service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Linn-Mount Vernon Cemetery in Washburn. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Minier Christian Church, 405 East Stringtown Road, Minier, IL 61759 or Hopedale Medical Complex, 107 Tremont Street, Hopedale, IL 61747. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now