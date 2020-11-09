1/1
Mary Ann Tulley
BLOOMINGTON - Mary Ann Tulley, 78, of Bloomington passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Bickford House in Bloomington.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington, with the Rev. Gregory Nelson officiating, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's School in Bloomington or the Joe Tulley Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Heartland Community College.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Raised in Bradford, Mary Ann was born on August 24, 1942, in Peoria, the daughter of James and Dorothy Swearingen Hennessey.
Survivors include four children, Tim Tulley of New Lenox, Bill Tulley of Shumway and John (Janet) Tulley and Maureen Tulley, both of Normal; two daughters-in-law, Beth Hatt of Normal and Caron Tulley of Algonquin; and many grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Jim and Joe Tulley.
Mary Ann graduated from Marycrest College and taught elementary education at Visitation School in Kewanee and St. Mary's School in Bloomington. She was a volunteer for CASA for several years.
Mary Ann enjoyed traveling with her church group and spending time with her family.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL 61704
(309) 663-1968
