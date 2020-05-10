Home

POWERED BY

Services
Banks & Beals Funeral Homes - La Harpe Facility
504 East Main St.
La Harpe, IL 61450
(217) 659-7751
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Armstrong


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Armstrong Obituary
Mary Armstrong
CHILLICOTHE -- Mary Christine (Sells) Armstrong, 95, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Heartland Healthcare Center in Henry, IL.
She was born April 17, 1925, in LaHarpe, IL, the daughter of Caleb Riley and Mary Helmers Sells. On September 6, 1947, she married Leonard A. Armstrong in LaHarpe. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2002. She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Chillicothe. Mary worked at Caterpillar and later at IVC Scool District. She loved dogs, especially Chance, her beagle. Mary loved to shop, go out to eat and spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed the snow and traveling with Leonard. Above all, she was "Grandma Mary" to everyone!
She is survived by four children, Leanne Gollnitz (Paul) of Chillicothe, Christina Stickelmaier (Robert) of Sparland, IL, Bill Armstrong (Lynn) of Lacon, IL and Teresa Neal (Eric) of Chillicothe, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three sisters, Dorothy Banks, Carolyn Roberts, and Mildred Strausbaugh.
Services will be held at a later date. Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe is assisting with arrangements. Memorials can be made to the Chillicothe Community Needs Agency or The A.R.K animal shelter, Lacon, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -