Mary Armstrong
CHILLICOTHE -- Mary Christine (Sells) Armstrong, 95, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Heartland Healthcare Center in Henry, IL.
She was born April 17, 1925, in LaHarpe, IL, the daughter of Caleb Riley and Mary Helmers Sells. On September 6, 1947, she married Leonard A. Armstrong in LaHarpe. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2002. She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Chillicothe. Mary worked at Caterpillar and later at IVC Scool District. She loved dogs, especially Chance, her beagle. Mary loved to shop, go out to eat and spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed the snow and traveling with Leonard. Above all, she was "Grandma Mary" to everyone!
She is survived by four children, Leanne Gollnitz (Paul) of Chillicothe, Christina Stickelmaier (Robert) of Sparland, IL, Bill Armstrong (Lynn) of Lacon, IL and Teresa Neal (Eric) of Chillicothe, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three sisters, Dorothy Banks, Carolyn Roberts, and Mildred Strausbaugh.
Services will be held at a later date. Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe is assisting with arrangements. Memorials can be made to the Chillicothe Community Needs Agency or The A.R.K animal shelter, Lacon, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2020