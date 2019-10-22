|
|
Mary B. Lovingood
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Mrs. Mary Belle Lovingood, 85, of Peoria Heights, IL, peacefully transitioned from this life to her heavenly home at 2:55 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Generations of Peoria Nursing Home in Peoria, IL, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born on March 21, 1934, in Pulaski, VA, to William and Rosella (Hollie) Marshall. She graduated from Parker Gray High School in Alexandria, VA, where she played on the basketball team. She attended and sung at Robert Memorial Methodist Church in her youth. Mary married the love of her life, Thomas Lovingood on March 14, 1955, in Alexandria, VA.
Mary worked with the Army Corp of Engineers for the Department of Defense as a clerk typist. She also worked at the Environmental Protection Agency and the Congressional Records Departments while living in the Virginia area. Mary had a gentle spirit and was soft spoken. She loved baking cakes, solving crossword puzzles, collecting coins and reading her bible. She was a great wife, mother, sister and friend.
Mary leaves to cherish her most precious memories, her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Thomas Lovingood Sr.; one son, Thomas "Tony" (Brenda) Lovingood III of Peoria, IL; three daughters, Adrienne Risby, Tina Johnson and Nicolette Lovingood, all of Peoria, IL; two sisters, Ruth Bellfield of Rocky Mount, NC, and Rosell (Burnett) Henry of Alexandria, VA; a host of grandchildren, great, great-great and great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William Marshall and Joseph Marshall; and six sisters, Cora Martin, Sarah Louise Calloway, Lila M. Burks, Elizabeth Collins, Shirley Brooks and Josephine Rollins.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, with a visitation at 10 a.m. Monsignor Jason Gray will officiate. Mary will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
