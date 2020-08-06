Mary Bisanz

EUREKA - Mary Jane (Emerson) Bisanz, 85, of Eureka, IL, passed away into the arms of her Lord and Savior on July 30, 2020.

Mary was born December 4, 1934, in Seville, Ohio, to George & Dorothy (Keener) Emerson. She was preceded in death by brothers George Jr. (Janis) and Charles (Ada) and sisters Margaret (Jeff) Jeffers and Kay Gallion. She leaves behind her children John (Liane) Bisanz and Kathy (Roger) Obourn along with grandchildren Christopher, Scott, Kaitlyn, Brandyn, & Jared and great-grandchildren Kinsley, Casen, and Caden.

Mary was raised in the Medina County area of Lodi, Ohio. She trained in Secretarial Studies before joining the U.S. Navy where she proudly wore the Waves Uniform in Bainbridge, MD and Norfolk, VA. Mary had a green thumb and always had a beautiful flower garden for all to enjoy. She always had a smile and knew no strangers. After receiving Christ in 1984, she spent her life serving the Lord and helping others.

No visitation will be held. Mary will be laid to rest in the Veteran's area of Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Memorials may be given to Grace Bible Church in Washington, IL, and Peoria Rescue Ministries in Peoria, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store