Mary Bland


1952 - 2020
Mary Bland Obituary
Mary Bland
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Mary M. Bland, 67, of Peoria Heights passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor. Mary was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in July of 2017. She fought courageously throughout her battle.
She was born on December 6, 1952, in Peoria to William and Betty (Croy) Osborn. She married David Bland on May 3, 1999, in Gatlinburg, TN. He survives, along with one daughter, Leigh Ann Osborn of West Peoria; step-son, Nicholas (Sarah) Bland of Elmwood; step grandchildren, Maddux, Grayson and Emersyn; brother, William "Bill" (Diane) Osborn; sister, Jane (Mike) Gleason; sister in law, Linda Osborn; many nieces and nephews; and mothers-in-law, Shirley Bland and Dorothy Bland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Victoria Leigh Watts; and brother, Thomas Osborn.
Mary enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, planting flowers, decorating, spending time with her dog, Keenland, and camping.
She was a bartender for many years.
Mary last worked at the VFW in Peoria Heights for 10 years, where a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to Illinois CancerCare, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
