Mary Brehm
WASHINGTON – Mary Hall Brehm of Washington, age 74, passed away August 8, 2019 after a long illness at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born February 28, 1945 in Wiggins, Mississippi. She is survived by her loving husband, Dale Brehm of Washington; her son, David Brehm and grandchildren, Billy, Candace, and Kaylie Brehm of Delavan; daughter, Angelic Carroll and grandchildren, Brent and Evelyn Carroll of Annapolis, Maryland; brother, Jimmy Hall of Biloxi, Mississippi; and sister, Emily Hall of Vancleave, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Christina Hall of Wiggins, Mississippi; brother, Bobby Hall and sister, Patsy Hall also of Wiggins, Mississippi.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and school teacher. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1967 and taught 2nd grade elementary school for over fifteen years and includes several years in Pensacola, Florida Head Start program. After which, she taught school overseas with the Department of Defense at Naval Air Station in Keflavik, Iceland. She also taught as a substitute in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and East Peoria, Illinois.
She was a dedicated teacher who loved her work and cared about every student that she taught. Her students in Head Start often did not have much of a life at home…she cared for all of them, and they knew it, and many of them learned from her what it meant to care. Her students loved "Miss Mary".
Mary met her husband, Dale, while in Keflavik, Iceland, married on November 20, 1977 and celebrated their 42nd anniversary this year. Mary loved to travel and see other countries and cultures and traveled throughout Europe extensively. She also loved hobbies of flower gardening, cooking, cross stitch, and collecting and restoring vintage dolls. She was a member of the Evangelist United Methodist Church in Washington.
If life she measured by the number of others you have touched in a way that made a difference, then Mary enjoyed a rich and fulfilling life, giving of herself to family, friends, and hundreds of young students.
By her final wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to any charity or church of your choice. A special thank you to the care givers of OSF Hospice for the care they provided to make her final days as comfortable as possible, physically, but also emotionally and spiritually.
Mary's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
