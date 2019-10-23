|
Mary Brocksmith
WEST PEORIA - Mary Brocksmith, age 51, of West Peoria moved with her typical deliberation onward to her heavenly reward on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born in the later evening on the edge of a leap year on February 28, 1968, in Quincy, Illinois, to Gerald and Arlene (Peter) Brocksmith. Surely, she had already recognized that if she was late (proceeding with Mary-like deliberation) on the occasion of her own birth, she might risk losing out on 75% of future opportunities for celebrative birthday cake and ice cream.
While those who witnessed her industry might never know it, in her later years, she occasionally encouraged the younger ones around her to avoid sacrificing joy and living for the sake of work. Over the course of her life, she worked at Holiday Drive In Theatre, Westlake Cinemas and Heyl, Royster, Voelker and Allen.
Since her first year, she was a resident of Peoria and West Peoria, except for a foreign exchange student experience in Braunschweig, West Germany.
Mary invested tremendous energy and time in those who surrounded her. Family was her everything. She marshalled family and friends to celebrate the significant events of life. Some of those events may have been fabricated from whole cloth simply as an excuse to get together...and for Mary to feed us. On such occasions, she pressured the rest of us to pose for seemingly endless group photos. (I'm so sorry for griping about it at the time. You were right, Mary Beth.) Mary led the way for those around her to create memories.
She is survived by her mom, Arlene; along with siblings, Karen Massey, Joe Brocksmith (Cathy Brocksmith), Tony Brocksmith (Elaine Edwards), Mike Brocksmith and Ross Brocksmith (Shelli Brocksmith); nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Samantha, Jessica, Spencer, Garrett, Simon, Jordyn, Ben, Madeleine and Willem; and grand-niece and grand-nephews, Emma, Carter and Henry.
She was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her pops, Jerry.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 26, 2019, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass. Franciscan Friars will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mark Linder Walk for the Mind to support brain tumor research. Mary invested tremendous energy for many years to this organization. It would make her smile to see us do the same.
Cancer took her mortal body; her soul and her spirit forever will escape its grasp.
Forever 33. Because it's cute.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019