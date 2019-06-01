|
Mary Brown
MORTON - Mary A. Brown, 91, of Morton passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on February 2, 1928, in rural East Peoria to Adolph J. and Edith (Giebelhausen) Lindenfelser. She married her beloved husband of 72 years, Earl L. Brown, on July 13, 1946, in East Peoria. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2018.
She was also preceded in death by one infant grandson, Heath Thompson; five sisters; three brothers; and one infant brother.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Janice Thompson of Morton; two sons, Robert (Becky) Brown of Sycamore, Ill., and James (Anita) Brown of Sacramento, Calif.; four grandchildren, Brenda (Richard) Rukstalis of Morton, Sarah (Dan) Jecks of Eldridge, Iowa, and Jennifer (Stan) Olson of Champaign; four great-grandchildren; and one brother-in-law, Stuart McKneight.
She was a 1946 graduate and salutatorian of East Peoria High School. She received the DAR good citizenship award in her senior year. Mary packed K rations part-time in Peoria, at age 16, as part of the war effort. She was employed by Caterpillar in East Peoria in the Treasury Department, after graduating from high school.
Mary was an active member of Morton United Methodist Church for 70 years, as well as it's United Methodist Women and Ruth Circle, where she had served as president. She enjoyed gardening and roses and was a member of the Greater Peoria, McLean County and Prairie Rose Societies.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Morton United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Gary Feldman officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church building fund in Morton.
To view Mary's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 1 to June 3, 2019