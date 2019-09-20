|
|
Mary C. Dunne
PEORIA - Mary Catherine Dunne, 86, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, in Alexandria, VA, where she had made her home for the past several years.
She was born on October 26, 1932, in Peoria to James and Mary Bodtke. She married William F. Dunne on June 26, 1955, in Peoria, who passed away on January 8, 1997, in Peoria.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Christine Butler, Dorothy Hanlon and Mercedes (Toby) Bosecker; and one brother, James Bodtke.
Surviving are two daughters, Carla Hopke (Frank) of Alexandria, VA, and Carrie Daly of Chicago, IL; one son, Curtis Dunne (Jean) of New Harmony, UT; five grandchildren, Matthew Hopke (Leah) of Alexandria, VA, Michelle Roberts (Kevin) of Indianapolis, IN, Brendan Daly of Chicago, IL, Connor Daly of Chicago, IL, and Corey Ross of Leesburg, FL; and one great-grandchild, Olivia Grace Hopke of Alexandria, VA.
Mary lived most of her life in Peoria, where she was a graduate of Manual High School and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She loved being surrounded by her friends and family. She also loved the holidays and enjoyed decorating her home for each season.
A memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel, with the Rev. Paul Stark, S.J., officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the mass at the Chapel. Cremation rites have been accorded. Entombment of the ashes will be at Resurrection Mausoleum, immediately following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. 904 E. Lake Ave., Peoria Heights, IL 61616.
Tributes and condolences may be submitted to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019