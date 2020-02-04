|
Mary C. Goodale
WASHINGTON - Mary C. Goodale, 96, of Washington passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Eureka.
She was born on July 17, 1923, in Logansport, IN, to Daniel and Daisy (Meredith) Carr. She married Samuel Goodale on January 1, 1942, and he preceded her in death on July 6, 2016. Her parents and three sisters also preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Nancy (Earl) Vines of Washington; one son, Samuel (Susan) Goodale Jr. of Blairsville, Georgia; three grandchildren, Lori (Brian) Winn of Washington, April Morgan of Washington and Joshua Goodale of Georgia; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mary worked in a munitions factory during World War II, and then after moving to Florida, worked as a Dance Instructor, teaching Ballroom, Clogging and Line Dancing. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister, who enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing the organ. Mary also loved computers and even built her own computer in her 1970s.
A committal service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences may be submitted at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020