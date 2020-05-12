Home

Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Mary Callahan


1951 - 2020
Mary Callahan Obituary
Mary Callahan
CHILLICOTHE - Mary Louise Callahan, age 69, of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Mary was born on April 9, 1951, in Peoria, IL, to Edwin "Archie" and Gertrude (Shine) Jackson. She married Mike Callahan on June 7, 1969.
Surviving are her husband, Mike; her son, Michael B. (Sue) Callahan of Wyoming, IL; her grandchildren, Robby Callahan, Jamie Sharp, Carl Alden and Blake Rolett; and her great-grandchildren, Gerry, Ritchie, Gracie and Matt. Also surviving are her brother, Larry (Brenda) Jackson; her sister, Wilma Kuhn; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, James "Rob" and Eric Callahan; two sisters, Linda and Barb; and one brother, Fred.
Mary worked for Child & Family Services and then she worked for Callahan Antiques in Chillicothe. Mary loved her antiques! She also enjoyed riding on the motorcycle, crafting and her flowers. She also loved spending time with her family.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life with burial of ashes will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020
