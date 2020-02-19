|
Mary "Mary Kay" Catherine Murray Crocker
PEORIA - Mary "Mary Kay" Catherine Murray Crocker, 76, of Peoria passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, lifted by prayers and the love of her family and friends.
Mary Kay was born on September 12, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to Anthony Murray and Ilma (Buettner) Murray. She married her beloved Julius H. Crocker on August 21, 1965.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius; her son, Julius M. Crocker; her brother, Thomas Murray; and her parents, Tony and Ilma.
Mary Kay is survived by her daughters, sons-in-love and grandchildren: Elizabeth Knight (children, Sarah, Alec, Liam and Katie), Jennifer (Pat) McKeown (children, Moira, Declan, David, Gwen and Clare), and Catherine (Ray) Heller (children, Tim (Jessica), Kevin and Annie).
Mary Kay graduated from Academy of Our Lady in Peoria and Rosary College in River Forest, IL.
Mary Kay was a vibrant, joyous, articulate communicator, faith-filled mother, wife and friend. Mary Kay was a dedicated teacher (serving 20-plus years at Peoria Notre Dame in the religion and speech departments). She was an avid gardener, which you would appreciate if you drove by the house in the summer and saw the wildflowers in the front and the lush vegetable garden in the back. Her faith was fed by the rich Cursillo community, where she played, prayed and led. Her "group" (Donna, Linda, Mary and Jeanette) formed at Cursillo was a weekly blessing for 30-plus years. Mary Kay fought Alzheimer's with grace and dignity that allowed us to see glimpses of her personality and humor until the end.
She lived her mission at her kitchen table, where family meals were times to share, support and grow, and all were welcome. She always had a word, board or dice game close by and loved to play. She saw the good and loved a good book, a good story, good conversation and a good laugh. What was really special was she was not afraid to share the hard times too.
Mary Kay was blessed with a deep sense of faith and responsibility. She led her family by example. She celebrated her deep love for her husband of nearly 50 years and family with regular vacation get-aways that everyone looked forward to. She was happiest when she was outside and with family.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary on Friday, February 21. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, with visitation an hour before. A celebration will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Private internment will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .
