Mary Catherine Wujek
MENDOTA - Mary Catherine Wujek, 90, of rural Mendota passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 7, 1930, at home, the ninth child of eleven children born of Joseph and Catherine (Sondgeroth) Stremlau in Peterstown. She married Francis Wujek on August 26, 1950, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Peterstown and lived her entire life in view of the steeple of that Catholic Church. Frank and Mary Catherine raised ten children, Rick (Dar), Andy (Mary Sue), Leo, Mark (Debby), Mary Jo (Jim) Myers, Rose (Gary) Rose, Dan (Katie), Anita (Frank) Kobilsek, Paul (Mary Beth) and Tom (Carrie). She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank in 2014; and sons, Leo and Rick. As a family, they farmed until founding Mendota Welding & Manufacturing. She loved her 30 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren, with number 43 on the way.
The wake and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 22, on the grounds of Sts. Peter & Paul. The public drive-thru visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in the church cemetery. The Rev. Jacob Rose, grandson, will officiate. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/GBBCatholic
.
Merritt Funeral Home in Mendota is handling arrangements.
Mary Catherine led a very active and productive life. She dedicated her life to service of the Church and others. She was active in the Altar & Rosary Society, Teens Encounter Christ Program and the WATCH Program, which led her to a small prayer group for over 20 years. She was involved with the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, where she served as President from 1988-1990 under Bishop Myers, was the Chairman of the Family Life Committee, Prison Ministry at Dwight Correctional Center and taught Natural Family Planning. She was also the area facilitator of host families and hosted children from the inner-city through the Friendly Town Program. She was the proud recipient of the 1997 Service to the Diocese of Peoria Pere Marquette Award.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross School in Mendota.