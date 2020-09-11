Mary Clark
WASHBURN - Mary G. Clark, 89, of Metamora, formerly of Washburn, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Snyder Village, Metamora.
Due to Covid-19, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday September 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Washburn. Fr. Vien Van Do will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Washburn. Memorials may be directed to her church or to Snyder Village Resident In Need Fund. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary was born March 12, 1931 in Washburn, IL, to Earl and Eina (O'Toole) Glaub.
Surviving are her children, Beth Pelz of Secor, Ruth (Bob) Moravec of Laveen, AZ, Dave Clark of Varna, Tom Clark of Lacon, Anna (Alan) Laible of Washburn and Chris (Angie) Clark of Washington; twelve grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Gary Junker.
Mary worked for 25 years at the Woodford County Circuit Clerks Office, Eureka and later was employed at the Washburn Bank for many years.
Mary was a devout Catholic with a strong faith. She was a member of St. Elizabeth's Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was an avid reader. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to music, and her weekly visits to Mona's or Capponi's.
