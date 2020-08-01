1/1
Mary E. Abraham
PEORIA - Mary E. Abraham, 90, of Peoria passed away at 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chillicothe.
Mary was born on February 20, 1930, in Tazewell County, the daughter of Albert F. and Emma E. (Loescher) Wys. She married Robert D. Abraham on August 11, 1951, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on December 25, 1985.
Surviving are three nephews, Dennis (Debbie) Rickey of Dunlap, Jim (Louise) Rickey of Princeville and Gary (Ronda) McIntyre of Henry; and two nieces, Linda (Clint) Hannah of Varna and Rose (Ray) Schenk of North Carolina.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Albert Wys; and two sisters, Verna Rickey and Jennette McIntyre.
Mary's most enjoyable memories were babysitting her nieces and nephews. After she married, she enjoyed riding go-carts that her husband built, boating, water skiing, riding motorcycles and dancing. She loved to crochet blankets that she donated to the nursing home. She attended Prospect United Methodist Church in Dunlap.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria. The Rev Linda Vonck will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prospect United Methodist Church in Dunlap.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left on Mary's tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
